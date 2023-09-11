Weston man charged with punching, strangling woman

JANE LEW, W.Va (WDTV) - A Lewis County man has been charged after police say he got into a physical altercation at a Jane Lew apartment and threatened to stab several people.

Deputies responded to an altercation at an apartment along Virginia St. in Jane Lew at around 1 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 29, according to a criminal complaint.

After arriving on the scene, deputies say the victim had a swollen left eye, redness around the neck, “appeared to be in and out of consciousness” and “unable to communicate.”

Court documents say witnesses told police 26-year-old Michael Romel, of Weston, forced his way into the apartment after being asked to leave and got into an altercation with someone before the victim intervened.

Romel allegedly punched and grabbed the victim by her throat before another altercation ensured. Romel then reportedly left the apartment.

While outside the apartment, deputies say Romel pulled a knife on the witnesses and said he “would stab them” before leaving the area.

Romel has been charged with burglary, strangulation, and malicious assault. He is being held at Central Regional Jail on a $75,000 bond.

