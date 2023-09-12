Best Tourism Year Ever For West Virginia: Gov. Justice Announces $7 Billion in Tourism and Visitor Spending in 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

West Virginia hosted an all-time high number of visitors this year resulting in a record breaking year for the state.

These record-breaking numbers were presented at Governor Jim Justice annual conference on tourism at Canaan Valley Resort Park.

The tourism industry in West Virginia has grown over 1 billion dollars annually since Governor Jim Justice took office.

Governor Justice shared a special moment with tourism industry members Monday, discussing the record breaking numbers from last year.

“I am announcing, that West Virginia has seen her best tourism year ever. With the tourism industry exceeding 7 billion dollars last year” Said the Governor.

Mountain state visitors spent a record $5.3 billion dollars last year which included $1.4 billion on food and beverage spending and $800 million on lodging.

Over 53,000 people work in the West Virginia tourism industry which accounts for $2 billion dollars in annual income.

Secretary of the West Virginia Tourism Department, Chelsea Ruby attributed the industry success to Governor Justice.

“We have seen tremendous growth, an I will tell you that it is all because of this man right here. He knew what to do. He knew we needed to invest, he knew we needed to rebrand and he knew we needed to reinvest again.” Said Ruby.

To end the conference Governor Jim Justice had one final message to all the tourism industry members in attendance:

“I’m gonna end by telling you I love ya. And keep up the great work. You make me so proud its unbelievable. Lets just keep going.”

