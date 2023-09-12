Bridgeport City Council approves new project at The Bridge

This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport City Council approved an additional project at The Bridge Sports Complex Monday evening that could cost nearly half a million dollars.

However, the project is not anticipated to approach that figure, according to municipal officials.

The project at The Bridge will go in tandem with an already approved project – the $1.3 million installation of FieldTurf on the infields of the four baseball fields at the complex.

What was approved was a change order.

The Bridge Director, Droo Callahan, explained the project with a brief presentation. Callahan explained the reason new backstops and safety netting were needed now as opposed to later.

“We had a pre-construction meeting (with FieldTurf USA) on Aug. 10, and that is when it was determined a project we wanted to do later needed to be done now,” said Callahan.

Due to the equipment needed to replace the backstops, it could not be brought onto the field at a later date and needed to be done in conjunction with the infield replacement. Callahan said that was the reason for the short turnaround.

As for the cost, Callahan said the total was not to exceed $497,297.68. However, both Callahan and Bridgeport Parks and Recreation Director Joe Shuttleworth said they anticipate the price coming down.

Shuttleworth called the approved amount for a “worst case scenario.”

Final engineering will determine just how much money is needed to make the complete fix.

Some preliminary work on the fields has already begun. Callahan said FieldTurf will begin mobilizing heavy equipment next week and added it should be finished well before the start of baseball season in 2024.

Shuttleworth has recently said he anticipates the work to be finished by November.

“I think once it’s done it’s going to look sharp … It’s going to look like a brand-new facility,” said Shuttleworth.

