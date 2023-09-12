Buckhannon woman charged in connection to fentanyl overdose death

Arista Wright
Arista Wright(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023
BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - An Upshur County woman has been charged after authorities say a man died from a fentanyl overdose in December 2022.

Deputies responded to a home along Valley Green Dr. in Buckhannon at around 6 a.m. on Dec. 8, 2022 for a possible overdose, according to a criminal complaint.

At the home, deputies say Troy Cook was found on the floor with used aluminum foil, wax paper, and a lighter next to him.

Court documents say a forensic pathologist ruled Cook’s cause of death as fentanyl/norfentany/4-ANPP, para-fluorofentanyl, xylazine, citalopram/escitalopram, diphenhydramine, trazodone/mCPP, and ethanol intoxication.

Deputies say they found a Facebook Messenger conversation from Dec. 7, 2022 on Cook’s phone with “Arista Primovero,” who deputies later determined to be 25-year-old Arista Wright, of Buckhannon.

The criminal complaint then details two exchanges between Cook and “Primovero,” one on Facebook Messenger and another through text messages, of a drug transaction that involved a wax paper fold containing fentanyl and putting money in a cigarette package outside the home.

Police say Wright was seen getting out of a car and retrieving something from Cook’s apartment that night.

A search warrant was served on Wright’s home on May 8, and deputies say they found narcotics.

Deputies say they interviewed Wright at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on Sept. 8, and she said the “Arista Primovero” account and the number used to text message Cook were both hers. Additionally, she told deputies “it was not her who had delivered the controlled substance, but Cook did ask her to get some” and that she “went to Weston to ‘pick up’ and was initially going to bring some to [Cook], but ‘Doughboy’ never brought her over there.”

Wright has been charged with drug delivery resulting in death in addition to possession with intent that is a separate incident. She is being held at Tygart Valley Regional Jail on a combined $75,000 cash-only bond.

