Child neglect, animal cruelty among Upshur County indictments

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The Upshur County Grand Jury returned 40 indictments for the September 2023 term on Tuesday, according to Prosecuting Attorney Bryan Hinkle.

Hinkle says child neglect, animal cruelty and fleeing were all part of the indictments returned by the Upshur County Grand Jury.

34-year-old Krystal Winters, of French Creek, has been indicted in connection to an incident in which a teen fell off of a car’s hood and was struck by a car.

On April 15, Winters smoked marijuana before getting behind the wheel of a car when a teen under her care “jumped on top of the hood”, fell off, and was struck when Winters caused the car to lurch forward, according to a criminal complaint.

Winters has been indicted on one count of gross child neglect creating a substantial risk of serious bodily injury or death.

55-year-old Anthony Gassett has been indicted on charges that stem from an incident in which he punched a child with a closed fist.

According to a criminal complaint, Gassett had been yelling at kids when he allegedly “went crazy” and punched a six-year-old child and their parent with a closed fist.

Authorities said the child’s head “busted open” when it hit a nearby counter after Gassett punched them.

Gassett has been indicted on one count of child neglect resulting in bodily injury and two counts of domestic battery.

38-year-old Bryan Schooley has been indicted in connection to a graphic case of animal cruelty.

Court documents say he killed and skinned his pet cat to “try his hand at taxidermy” on Aug. 26 because he thought it was sick.

Schooley has been indicted on three counts of cruelty to animals.

27-year-old Matthew Summerfield-Duke has been indicted on charges stemming from an incident in which he fired two rounds inside a home in June.

Court documents say he fired two rounds from a rifle into the ceiling of a home, and the discharged rounds had the potential to ricochet and enter nearby homes.

Summerfield-Duke has been indicted on two counts of wanton endangerment involving a firearm, one count of domestic assault, and one count of prohibited person in possession of a firearm.

28-year-old David Blagg was indicted on several charges stemming from a vehicle and foot pursuit on Aug. 17.

Below is the full list of indictments returned in September 2023 by the Upshur County Grand Jury.

An indictment is merely an accusation. The defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

