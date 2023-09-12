Helen Jean Lough “Jeanie”

Helen Jean Lough “Jeanie”
Helen Jean Lough “Jeanie”(Helen Jean Lough “Jeanie”)
By Master Control
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Helen Jean Lough “Jeanie”, of Fairmont, WV, Born February 12, 1959, passed away September 08, 2023. Jeanie was preceded in death by her parents Kenneth and Barbara Miller, brother Ronald “Ronnie” Miller, sister Dee Waters, her nephew Brandon Walker and niece Cindy Miller. She is survived by her husband Robert “Butch” Lough, daughters Sunny Brumage of Barrackville and Abbey Reeves of Fairmont, son Robert “Bobby” Lough and his fiancé Triafina Carlos of Barrackville, her granddaughters Daisy Brumage and Maleah Carlos of Barrackville, brother Kenneth “Kenny” Miller and his wife Michelle Miller of Fairmont, William “Bill” Miller of California, sister-in-law Charlotte Miller of Fairmont, several nieces and one nephew. She graduated in 1977 from East Fairmont Highschool, and continued her education by obtaining a bachelor’s degree in education, which she followed with a Master’s degree in Social Work obtained at West Virginia University in 1995. To her, her greatest accomplishment was being a mother and grandmother as she was becoming known as “The West Virginia Grandma”. Jeanie had a radiant soul the loved everyone. She found peace in painting, traveling, spending time outdoors and caring for her pets. In honoring the wishes of Jeanie and her family she will be cremated as her closest friends and family gather to celebrate her life privately. Online condolences and memories may be made at www.carpenterandford.com

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They said it was determined by officers and EMS that Wyatt died from a single gunshot wound.
Missing boy found deceased, new details released
Corey Hostuttler
Police: Man leads police on 100 mph chase after Walmart shoplifting
1 transported after rollover crash in Harrison County
Rollover crash sends 1 to the hospital
Miner injured at Marion County mine
Crews respond to multi-car crash in Mon County

Latest News

Judith “Judy” Ann Lattea
Judith “Judy” Ann Lattea
Victoria Ann “Vickie” Caroli Ayoob
Victoria Ann “Vickie” Caroli Ayoob
Sharon Kay Houghton
Sharon Kay Houghton
Ralph “Jack” Drummond
Ralph “Jack” Drummond