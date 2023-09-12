Helen Jean Lough “Jeanie”, of Fairmont, WV, Born February 12, 1959, passed away September 08, 2023. Jeanie was preceded in death by her parents Kenneth and Barbara Miller, brother Ronald “Ronnie” Miller, sister Dee Waters, her nephew Brandon Walker and niece Cindy Miller. She is survived by her husband Robert “Butch” Lough, daughters Sunny Brumage of Barrackville and Abbey Reeves of Fairmont, son Robert “Bobby” Lough and his fiancé Triafina Carlos of Barrackville, her granddaughters Daisy Brumage and Maleah Carlos of Barrackville, brother Kenneth “Kenny” Miller and his wife Michelle Miller of Fairmont, William “Bill” Miller of California, sister-in-law Charlotte Miller of Fairmont, several nieces and one nephew. She graduated in 1977 from East Fairmont Highschool, and continued her education by obtaining a bachelor’s degree in education, which she followed with a Master’s degree in Social Work obtained at West Virginia University in 1995. To her, her greatest accomplishment was being a mother and grandmother as she was becoming known as “The West Virginia Grandma”. Jeanie had a radiant soul the loved everyone. She found peace in painting, traveling, spending time outdoors and caring for her pets. In honoring the wishes of Jeanie and her family she will be cremated as her closest friends and family gather to celebrate her life privately. Online condolences and memories may be made at www.carpenterandford.com

