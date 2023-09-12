Invasive Asian longhorned tick threatens livestock, food production in West Virginia

BLUEFIELD, W.Va (WVVA/WDTV) - An invasive tick from Asia is in the Appalachian area and has the potential to impact our food supply.

The Asian longhorned tick first came to the U.S. in 2010 and became active around 2017.

It first entered the country on the east coast before spreading south.

Currently, it’s been found in 33 counties across West Virginia.

Although it has the potential to spread Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever, it usually ignores humans in favor of dogs, cats, wild animals, and cattle.

However, it can carry bovine theileriosis, which can decrease milk production. It also can easily flourish in the Appalachian area, being suited to our colder temperatures and being able to spread asexually.

“It reproduces parthenogenically which means it does not require a male fertilization. The female can produce offspring without the need for male fertilization of the egg and that creates problems and makes it quite easy to establish into new areas. It also is a species that is from east Asia, so... up in the northern tiers in northern, northwest Russia. It is cold tolerant as they found out so it... can do well along the eastern United States because it is cold adapted,” said State Public Health Entomologist Eric Dotseth.

Dotseth says if you find one of these ticks, pull it off using tweezers and put it in a container with rubbing alcohol. These pests may look similar to local, non-invasive ticks, so he says to take it to your local health department to have it identified.

He says you can help prevent the spread of this tick by using Asian longhorned tick repellent, cutting tall grass, and using tick prevention medication on pets.

