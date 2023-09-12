InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 2

Stopped trains blocking roads cause danger and disruption. “Sextortion” is on the rise and impacting youth. An organization empowers artists with disabilities.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Trains stopping on tracks and blocking roads – sometimes for hours. In some cases, our cameras caught children dangerously crossing stopped trains. We speak to lawmakers and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, pushing for action. Next, “sextortion,” a form of sexual assault, is on the rise and impacting youth across the nation. Plus, an organization empowers artists with disabilities to make and sell their artwork.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They said it was determined by officers and EMS that Wyatt died from a single gunshot wound.
Missing boy found deceased, new details released
Corey Hostuttler
Police: Man leads police on 100 mph chase after Walmart shoplifting
1 transported after rollover crash in Harrison County
Rollover crash sends 1 to the hospital
Miner injured at Marion County mine
Crews respond to multi-car crash in Mon County

Latest News

(Photo Courtesy: West Virginia Department of Commerce)
Archery, crossbow season set to open later this month
Court Generic
Child neglect, animal cruelty among Upshur County indictments
Two rafters have died over the last week while participating in Gauley season.
Multiple rafter deaths reported at start of Gauley season
Asian longhorned tick
Invasive Asian longhorned tick threatens livestock, food production in West Virginia
Bridgeport City Council approves new project at The Bridge