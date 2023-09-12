Investigation into drug activity at apartment complex nets 10 arrests

Several people were arrested Tuesday morning at the Vista View Apartments in Charleston.
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:41 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ten people were arrested on Tuesday following an undercover investigation into possible drug activity at an apartment complex in Charleston.

During the summer months, management at Vista View told officers they began receiving complaints about drug and gun activity.

Management took those concerns to police and the Charleston Police Department started an investigation, conducting several undercover buys of drugs and guns, according to Lt. Tony Hazelett, with the Charleston Police Department (CPD).

On Tuesday morning, CPD brought 19 warrants to Vista View Apartments and made ten arrests.

The raid this morning was a joint operation between CPD and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms (ATF).

Further information has not been released.

