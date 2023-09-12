Judith “Judy” Ann Lattea, 80, the life force that never met a stranger, left us on Saturday, September 9, 2023. A woman whose heart was as vast as her love for family, Judy’s genuine, honest, and selfless spirit was a beacon of light in the lives of those fortunate enough to know her. She was born in Pennsboro on April 20, 1943, the only daughter of James William Burkhammer and Rita Mae Stalnaker Burkhammer. In addition to her parents, Judy was preceded in death by one son, Harold Leon Riddle; and four brothers: Geroge, Edwin, Jerry, and Larry Burkhammer. On October 19, 1994, Judy married, Robert Gail Lattea. He was her life! Together they shared nearly 30 wonderful years of with a truly happy marriage and he will miss her dearly. Judy was three times married. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Harold Lee Riddle, and is survived by her second husband, Darrell Gum of Churchville. Forever cherishing their memories of Judy are her beloved husband, Robert Lattea of Weston; three children: Darrell “Duke” Gum and David Gum both of Churchville, and Danual Gum and wife, Jessica, of Weston; four step-children: Mary Metz and husband, Randy, Robert Lattea and wife, Heather, Christopher Lattea, and Dustin Lattea; numerous grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Judy dedicated over 27 years of hard work to Louie Glass Factory and another 5 years to Colonial Factory. Despite the demands of her career, she always found joy in the simple pleasures of life. She could often be found working her word search puzzles. Judy’s love for nature was evident in her enthusiasm for bird watching and the care she extended to her feathered friends and the squirrels around her home. She thrived in the company of others and loved to be around crowds - her infectious laughter and radiant energy making her the life of any gathering. Above all else, Judy valued her family. Her happiest moments were those spent in the presence of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her home was a sanctuary of love and laughter, a place where fond memories were created, treasured, and will continue to live on. Judy’s love and warmth were indeed the most beautiful things about her, and they continue to be felt by those whose lives she touched. In lieu of flowers, Judy requested that donations be made to Toys for Tots. To donate visit https://toysfortots.org/donate/mail-in-donation.aspx or by calling 1-703-640-9433. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew, from 1-3 p.m. on Wednesday, September 13, 2023. Funeral Services will begin at 3 p.m. on Wednesday in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Mike Riffle officiating. Following services, Judy’s request for Cremation will be honored at Pat Boyle Funeral Home’s On-Site Crematory. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Judith “Judy” Ann Lattea. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

BRIDGEPORT, WV (WDTV) -

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.