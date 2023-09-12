Local delegates call for special session on WVU’s $45M budget deficit

(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:04 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Local delegates from Monongalia and Marion Counties are calling for a special session to address a massive budget deficit at West Virginia University.

The following Democratic Delegates are asking Governor Jim Justice to call the legislature into session to support WVU:

  • Delegate Joey Garcia (D- Marion)
  • Delegate Anitra Hamilton (D- Monongalia)
  • Delegate Evan Hansen (D- Monongalia)
  • Delegate John Williams (D- Monongalia)

The move comes just days after rallies have been held with faculty, students and alumni expressing their disappointment with the proposed budget cuts.

WVU has an “Academic Transformation” plan in place that will see the Board of Governors voting on final recommendations on Friday to cut dozens of programs and eliminate more than 150 positions.

In a Faculty Assembly vote last week, two resolutions were passed to freeze the “Academic Transformation” and a vote of no confidence in President E. Gordon Gee.

The delegates are asking for Gov. Justice to help WVU by calling a special session asking for $45 million to provide university administration more time to find alternate solutions.

“These cuts and their practical effect on faculty and the education that they provide are a reflection of years of inadequate funding to higher education,” Williams said. “We are asking for $45 million as a stop gap measure to provide the administration more time to find alternative solutions.”

“As a legislative body, we have the opportunity and the ability to not only assist our flagship university with the finances needed to address their deficit, but to bring hope back in what seems like a hopeless situation for many faculty, staff and students,” Hamilton said.

“With our record-setting $2 billion budget surplus last year, the Legislature has the ability to re-prioritize higher education funding at our flagship university,” Garcia said. “This is the same amendment that we offered to a funding bill during the most recent special session that was rejected for being out of order.” He encouraged the Governor to remedy the situation now.

“We need a strong flagship university to keep West Virginians in the state and attract people to our state,” said Hansen.

On Monday, President Gee released a statement addressing what he called “misrepresentations” related to the “Academic Transformation.”

Click here to read his statement.

