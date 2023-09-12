Local leaders hold wreath ceremony for lives lost on 9/11

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - On Monday, Clarksburg officials met at the courtyard beside the Harrison County Board of Education for a wreath ceremony. Clarksburg’s Fire Chief Steve Pulice hung the wreath at the ceremony which honored all who were lost in the terror attacks on September 11th, 2001. Pulice says it’s important to remember the significance of Patriots Day.

“That’s what today is about, just trying to make sure we never forget how tragic and how dangerous our jobs really are, and it’s just one way of honoring those that were killed on that day.”

Aside from just hosting the ceremony, the courtyard is also host to Clarksburg’s Survivor Tree. The Callery Pear Tree was a sapling that made its way from the original survivor tree that survived the destruction at ground zero. A symbol of hope for the nation, Clarksburg’s Mayor, Jim Malfregeot is glad it can be found in Clarksburg.

“They [city and state officials] made it happen, and the tree was here in June of 2019,” Malfregeot said. “We have a national treasure here in Clarksburg, and I couldn’t be more proud.”

Malfregeot says his next mission is to erect statues of first responders in the courtyard, honoring those who put their lives on the line on 9/11.

