Local Pizzeria helping the homeless one slice at a time

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - If you find yourself in the Downtown Clarksburg area be sure to stop by Elwood’s Pizzeria. Not only for some great slices ‚but more importantly for a great cause.

Homes for Harrison is collaborating with Elwood’s to feed hungry bellies in a multitude of ways. Homes for Harrison Executive Director , Mendi Scott, believes this was a match made in pizza Heaven.

" He’s a new business so he’s trying to get more people to be aware of what he’s bringing to the community, I talked to him a few times and he really wanted to help. We were able to sit down and come together and come up with a fundraiser.”

The event takes place from 11 AM to 7 PM this evening, with a portion of the proceeds going back to homeless community of Harrison County.

This is a gesture that Scott says is yet another way the community can get involved.

" A portion of the sales comes back to us to fight home in Harrison County. We help with security deposits, rent, utilities we also help with essential documents like birth certificates and photo id’s. And it helps him because people are aware of his business so it’s a win, win for everybody.”

Although homes for Harrison does a significant amount of work in the community to bring awareness to local homeless population; this event just go’s to show there’s no recipe to helping someone in need.

" We can always take donations, you can get on our Facebook page, we always have someone to answer any questions, or if you want to donate or donate your time even. The Giovani is amazing and the pizza is great.”

Be sure to stop by to add or grab a slice of the pie.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.