Mon County delegate named Democratic Conference Chair

House of Delegates Minority Leader Sean Hornbuckle (D-Cabell) announced on Tuesday that Delegate Evan Hansen (D-Monongalia) will serve as Conference Chairman for the House Democratic Caucus.

This comes after Delegate Hornbuckle was elected as the Minority Leader for the House Democratic Caucus last month.

After being elected to the position, Delegate Hornbuckle elevated Delegate Kayla Young (D-Kanawha) to serve as Minority Leader Pro Tempore and asked Delegate Shawn Fluharty (D-Ohio) to continue to serve as House Minority Whip.

Delegate Hansen will also serve on the leadership team to assist the caucus with coordinating communication and messaging efforts. In this new role, he will be charged with spearheading internal and external communication for the caucus.

“Evan brings a level of expertise when it comes to logistics and creating processes that we’ve never had before,” Leader Hornbuckle said. “I’m excited to add his skill set in a way that will benefit all West Virginians by having more knowledge of what’s happening at the Capitol.”

Delegate Hansen said he looks forward to working to make policies that help West Virginians and reverse the population decline.

“I look forward to working with the House Democrats to make policies that help West Virginians and reverse our population decline,” Delegate Hansen said. “We are going to do a better job getting the word out about what we stand for as West Virginia Democrats. People across West Virginia support our policies to fund public education, address the emergency in state jails and prisons, reduce electric bills, diversify our economy to include all types of energy, and protect clean drinking water.”

