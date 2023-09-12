Rain today, fall-like conditions thereafter

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Scattered showers, and even an isolated storm, will push in today. Then after today, more fall-like temperatures will settle into our region. Find out the details in the video above!

Today, a cold front will push into West Virginia, bringing some moisture into the Mountain State. As a result, during the evening hours, scattered showers, and even a few isolated thunderstorms, will push through our region. So some areas will see rain, and even an isolated downpour, and other areas will stay dry. All the while, skies will be cloudy, with light winds and highs in the upper-70s. Overnight, more scattered showers will push in, so expect some more rain. Skies will also be cloudy, with light winds and lows in the 50s. Then leftover showers will push out by tomorrow morning, leaving behind rainfall totals up to a quarter-inch in some areas. Thereafter, skies will be partly sunny, with light northwesterly winds and highs in the low-70s, well below average for mid-September.

The rest of the week will feel like mid-autumn, as a high-pressure system from Canada will drag cool, stable air into West Virginia, keeping skies mostly clear and sunny and temperatures in the low-to-mid-70s, below average for September. Over the weekend, skies will still be mostly clear and sunny, with highs in the mid-70s in some areas. Aside from a slight chance of rain on Sunday, the first half of next week will be mostly sunny as well, with highs in the 70s. In short, rain will push in tonight and tomorrow, and the rest of the week will feel like the fall season.

Today: Mostly cloudy afternoon, followed by scattered showers, and even an isolated thunderstorm, in the evening hours. South-southwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 81.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies, with scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms during the overnight hours. Low: 62.

Wednesday: Rain showers during the morning hours, transitioning to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Northwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 73.

Thursday: Mostly sunny skies. North-northeasterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 71.

