Red Cross blood supply depleting

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The Red Cross is facing an emergency blood shortage.

The Red Cross is urging people to donate blood as demand is outpacing supply.

The Red Cross says there’s an emergency need especially for platelets and Type O donors.

The Executive Director for the Red Cross Allegheny Highlands Region Jason Keeling says there’s usually a decline in supply during the summer -- however natural disasters have made it worse.

“Recently Hurricane Idalia hit the south and that reduced blood donations by about 30,000 units because we had to cancel over a dozen blood drives in that area, but that can impact areas throughout the country,” said Keeling.

The 30,000 unit shortfall last month is causing a great strain on the nations blood distribution.

With disaster areas struggling, more people stepping up will help offset the shortage.

Keeling says he donated just the other day and the process is more convenient and painless than ever.

“I can barely feel a little pin prick when we’re drawing the blood I’m continuously impressed and we’re usually in and out in about an hour,” said Keeling. “The thing that’s important to realize is every blood donation has the potential to impact multiple lives.”

Keeling says different components of blood donations can be used for a variety of needs such as trauma care, cancer, or other medical treatments.

Donors can schedule an appointment near them by searching their zip code on the Red Cross website.

Donors will need a valid I.D. in order to donate and a basic health screening will be provided.

