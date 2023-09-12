Teenager dead in single-vehicle crash

Deputies said a teen was driving near the intersection with Route 60 when they veered off the...
Deputies said a teen was driving near the intersection with Route 60 when they veered off the road.(MGN)
By Ryan Murphy
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A teen is dead after a crash along WV Route 41, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said a teen was driving near the intersection with Route 60 when they veered off the road and hit a power pole.

They said the 16-year-old driver died of their injuries.

No name has been released.

