WVU Health System makes Forbes’ list of ‘America’s Best Employers By State 2023′

(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVU Health System is being featured on a prominent list of businesses across the country.

The system made Forbes’ list of “America’s Best Employers By State 2023.”

They ranked second in West Virginia, behind aerospace and defense giant Northrop Gumman.

WVU Medicine is in good company with the healthcare and social services sector being the most represented list across the country.

However, the announcement comes days after thousands of employees filed a class-action lawsuit for allegedly not paying overtime.

Class-action lawsuit claims several local hospitals failed to pay overtime

The lawsuit lists 28 different hospitals, including West Virginia University Hospitals, United Hospital Center and St. Joseph’s Hospital in Buckhannon.

In the release about making the list, WVU Medicine highlighted their vast network and their more than $5 billion in total revenues.

Rounding out the top five in the list is Procter & Gamble, West Virginia University, and Hilton Worldwide Holdings.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They said it was determined by officers and EMS that Wyatt died from a single gunshot wound.
Missing boy found deceased, new details released
Corey Hostuttler
Police: Man leads police on 100 mph chase after Walmart shoplifting
1 transported after rollover crash in Harrison County
Rollover crash sends 1 to the hospital
Miner injured at Marion County mine
Crews respond to multi-car crash in Mon County

Latest News

West Virginia Delegate Evan Hansen
Mon County delegate named Democratic Conference Chair
Gee addresses WVU’s ‘Academic Transformation’ work during Faculty Senate meeting
Grafton man charged with kidnapping following argument over McDonald’s
Weston man charged with punching, strangling woman
Local Pizzeria helping the homeless one slice at a time
Local Pizzeria helping the homeless one slice at a time