WVU Health System makes Forbes’ list of ‘America’s Best Employers By State 2023′

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVU Health System is being featured on a prominent list of businesses across the country.

The system made Forbes’ list of “America’s Best Employers By State 2023.”

They ranked second in West Virginia, behind aerospace and defense giant Northrop Gumman.

WVU Medicine is in good company with the healthcare and social services sector being the most represented list across the country.

However, the announcement comes days after thousands of employees filed a class-action lawsuit for allegedly not paying overtime.

The lawsuit lists 28 different hospitals, including West Virginia University Hospitals, United Hospital Center and St. Joseph’s Hospital in Buckhannon.

In the release about making the list, WVU Medicine highlighted their vast network and their more than $5 billion in total revenues.

Rounding out the top five in the list is Procter & Gamble, West Virginia University, and Hilton Worldwide Holdings.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.