WVU Men’s Soccer up to #4, while Caldeira receives national award

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Mountaineers’ men’s soccer team is gaining plenty of momentum, as they are now ranked 4th in the nation by United Soccer Coaches.

The Mountaineers have won all of their first 5 games, conceding just one goal in the process, and have the chance to do even more this week on the road against #6 UCF.

Two players have been honored as part of their great start, including both Marcus Caldeira and Carlos Hernando.

