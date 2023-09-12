WVU Men’s Soccer up to #4, while Caldeira receives national award

Mountaineers are 5-0-0 to start season and gaining momentum.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Mountaineers’ men’s soccer team is gaining plenty of momentum, as they are now ranked 4th in the nation by United Soccer Coaches.

The Mountaineers have won all of their first 5 games, conceding just one goal in the process, and have the chance to do even more this week on the road against #6 UCF.

Two players have been honored as part of their great start, including both Marcus Caldeira and Carlos Hernando.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

They said it was determined by officers and EMS that Wyatt died from a single gunshot wound.
Missing boy found deceased, new details released
Corey Hostuttler
Police: Man leads police on 100 mph chase after Walmart shoplifting
1 transported after rollover crash in Harrison County
Rollover crash sends 1 to the hospital
Miner injured at Marion County mine
Crews respond to multi-car crash in Mon County

Latest News

(Source: KOLD News 13)
NCAA issues statement on transfer policy amidst pushback from schools
PITT
Neal Brown Gives his Thoughts on Pittsburgh
BROWN POSTGAME
Neal Brown Reacts to Win over Duquesne
WVU SOCCER
West Virginia Knocks off No. 3 Portland