200 care kits made for military members and veterans

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Dozens of volunteers gathered at the Highmark West Virginia office today where they all worked together to bring joy to local veterans. 200 care kits were assembled by volunteers as a part of the American Red Cross’ Holidays for Heroes program. These care kits will be given to members of the military as well as veterans during the holiday season. Executive Director of the American Red Cross of the Ohio River Valley, Sharon Kesselring, speaks on why efforts like this are important...

“So sometimes we’re the only bright spot that a veteran might have at the veteran’s hospital over the holiday season by getting our bag, they’re actually getting a little piece of home. They’re getting stuff that they can use, but they also have things in there that they can play with and have fun with. So, it’s a way of bringing a smile to their face.”

This isn’t the first time that Highmark has collaborated with various organizations in the community. Linda Wigal says that Highmark has hosted similar events before, along with others, in an effort to give back to the community.

“This is just one of the many ways that high mark employees give back to the community. It’s very important that we support our communities, and this is a wonderful program that we’re delighted to be a part of.”

Items that will be included in the care packages will include things such as toothpaste and toothbrushes, combs, tissues, socks, and washcloths, that the military members and veterans will be able to use.

If you would like to help the Red Cross and become a volunteer, Kesselring says that you can contact her directly, or go to https://www.redcross.org/ and click volunteer.

