Excellence in Education: Bruceton School’s secretary gets statewide recognition

By D'Andre Lewis
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: Sep. 13, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va (WDTV) - In this week’s Excellence in Education report sponsored by Davis & Elkins College, we are highlighting Bruceton School’s secretary receiving statewide recognition.

Susan Moran is coming up on her 10th year as the secretary at Bruceton School in Preston County, but her work hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Tuesday night, Moran was honored at the state’s annual Celebration of Excellence in Education Banquet in Charleston. The event honors the years top nominated Teachers and Service Personnel throughout the state.

However, according to Moran, the biggest honor is getting to come to work at Bruceton School everyday.

“It’ll be ten years in January that I’ve been the secretary here, and I live in Bruceton Mills, so it was so nice to be able to work in my community and work in the school where my children attended and now my grandson is a student here. So, it’s very personal to me, and I really appreciate the opportunity. I’m very blessed to be able to work in the community and with the staff here. We have a wonderful school, a wonderful staff, and a wonderful community and I love being a part of it,” Moran said.

Although Moran didn’t win the award, just being recognized in the same room with some of the best educators the state has to offer was a memory she will never forget.

“It was a wonderful experience, a little overwhelming for me, but the state department does a wonderful job recognizing each county and their representatives. It was a wonderful opportunity to be a state finalist, something I’ve never even thought about. I’d never thought about receiving such an honor, but it’s very humbling. It was a wonderful experience and I am just so blessed to be able to be nominated by my people here at Bruceton, my staff. Then to win the County Service Person of the Year was just great, so to be a top finalist in the state was just something I didn’t imagine,” Moran said.

You don’t have to have the biggest imagination when you have the type of faith that Moran holds, especially when it comes to believing in something bigger than yourself.

“I just truly believe it was something I was called to do, and I’m very grateful to be able to do it every day. I love the job that I do and not everyone can say that, so I feel very blessed. My faith is very important to me, so to be the hands and feet of God and to be able to serve others and shine his light. It’s nothing about me, but I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me and that’s what I truly believe,” Moran said.

Along with a strong faith, Moran also acknowledges it still takes a village to raise a child.

“This town is second to none. As I told the committee in Charleston, we are the epitome of small-town USA. Neighbors helping neighbors, everyone works together. This whole community supports this school with anything that we need, they’re very supportive, and very generous to us. To be able to work five miles from my home in a community that I’ve lived in for nearly 40 years, to work with my friends and neighbors. The staff here works so hard and it’s personal to them, we are all invested in making this school the best it can be,” Moran said.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

29-year-old Kristin Walker, 37-year-old Tonya Satterfield, and 35-year-old Leonard Satterfield...
3 charged after ‘very deplorable conditions’ found at Fairmont home, police say
71-year-old Carolyn Sue Gregory was last seen on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at a home in the 1000...
WVSP issues Silver Alert for missing elderly woman
Jarrod Bennett was arrested by US Marshals.
US Marshals arrest deputy on child porn charges
Police find enough narcotics in Clarksburg to kill 600K during search warrant
Narcotics found during warrant in Clarksburg had potential to kill 600K people
Federal Prison in Hazelton, WV
Senators call for investigation into alleged serious misconduct at FCC Hazelton

Latest News

I-79 wreck
Car accident shuts down two lanes of I-79 in Fairmont
The Backyard Brawl is Back in Morgantown
The Backyard Brawl is Back in Morgantown
According to court documents, Anderson, a physician, filed false tax returns that understated...
Morgantown physician charged with tax fraud
Accident on Route 50/Lodgeville intersection
Multi-car accident on intersection of Lodgeville Road and Route 50 in Bridgeport
Inmate escapes work crew in Elkins
Inmate escapes work crew in Elkins