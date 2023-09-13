Excellence in Education: Bruceton School’s secretary gets statewide recognition

BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va (WDTV) - In this week’s Excellence in Education report sponsored by Davis & Elkins College, we are highlighting Bruceton School’s secretary receiving statewide recognition.

Susan Moran is coming up on her 10th year as the secretary at Bruceton School in Preston County, but her work hasn’t gone unnoticed.

Tuesday night, Moran was honored at the state’s annual Celebration of Excellence in Education Banquet in Charleston. The event honors the years top nominated Teachers and Service Personnel throughout the state.

However, according to Moran, the biggest honor is getting to come to work at Bruceton School everyday.

“It’ll be ten years in January that I’ve been the secretary here, and I live in Bruceton Mills, so it was so nice to be able to work in my community and work in the school where my children attended and now my grandson is a student here. So, it’s very personal to me, and I really appreciate the opportunity. I’m very blessed to be able to work in the community and with the staff here. We have a wonderful school, a wonderful staff, and a wonderful community and I love being a part of it,” Moran said.

Although Moran didn’t win the award, just being recognized in the same room with some of the best educators the state has to offer was a memory she will never forget.

“It was a wonderful experience, a little overwhelming for me, but the state department does a wonderful job recognizing each county and their representatives. It was a wonderful opportunity to be a state finalist, something I’ve never even thought about. I’d never thought about receiving such an honor, but it’s very humbling. It was a wonderful experience and I am just so blessed to be able to be nominated by my people here at Bruceton, my staff. Then to win the County Service Person of the Year was just great, so to be a top finalist in the state was just something I didn’t imagine,” Moran said.

You don’t have to have the biggest imagination when you have the type of faith that Moran holds, especially when it comes to believing in something bigger than yourself.

“I just truly believe it was something I was called to do, and I’m very grateful to be able to do it every day. I love the job that I do and not everyone can say that, so I feel very blessed. My faith is very important to me, so to be the hands and feet of God and to be able to serve others and shine his light. It’s nothing about me, but I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me and that’s what I truly believe,” Moran said.

Along with a strong faith, Moran also acknowledges it still takes a village to raise a child.

“This town is second to none. As I told the committee in Charleston, we are the epitome of small-town USA. Neighbors helping neighbors, everyone works together. This whole community supports this school with anything that we need, they’re very supportive, and very generous to us. To be able to work five miles from my home in a community that I’ve lived in for nearly 40 years, to work with my friends and neighbors. The staff here works so hard and it’s personal to them, we are all invested in making this school the best it can be,” Moran said.

