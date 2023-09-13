Clay-Battelle HS to induct 8 to Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday

BLACKSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Today, Clay-Battelle High School has announced the 8 inductees to the Clay-Battelle Athletics Hall of Fame for this year’s class.

All of the inductees will be honored at a ceremony at halftime of the game this Friday night, as the Cee Bees host the Blue Devils of Beallsville HS.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.