Clay-Battelle HS to induct 8 to Athletics Hall of Fame on Friday
All 8 to be honored at halftime of game vs Beallsville.
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BLACKSVILLE, W.Va (WDTV) - Today, Clay-Battelle High School has announced the 8 inductees to the Clay-Battelle Athletics Hall of Fame for this year’s class.
All of the inductees will be honored at a ceremony at halftime of the game this Friday night, as the Cee Bees host the Blue Devils of Beallsville HS.
