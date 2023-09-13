Delays expected on US 19 in Mon County

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONONGALIA COUNTY, W.Va (WDTV) - Traffic delays are expected on US 19 in Monongalia County beginning next week.

According to the West Virginia Division of Transportation the traffic delay will be on US 19, Blue Horizon Dr., from the junction of Ladybug Dr. to the Pennsylvalia state line.

Officials say the closure will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. from Monday, Sept. 18 through Friday, Sept. 29 for milling, paving and shoulder work.

One lane two-way traffic will be maintained with flaggers, officials say.

Drivers are asked to plan ahead and allow additional time for their commute.

Inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances could change the project schedule.

