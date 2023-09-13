Early autumn weather ensues under mostly sunny skies

Fall lovers rejoice!
By Kayla Smith
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - High pressure clears us of clouds and rain tonight, allowing for patchy dense fog formation Thursday morning between about 5-10am. Fog will be likely for the next few mornings, but sky cover will remain mostly clear until Sunday, when our chances of rain showers return. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.

