Edward “Bud” Denzil Adams, 86, of Good Hope, passed away peacefully and surrounded by loving family on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown.

Bud was born in Gilmer County on April 18, 1937, a son of the late Denzil and Josephine Reed Adams. In addition to his parents, Bud was preceded in death by two brothers: Bradley “Mick” Adams and Roger “Skeet” Adams.

On July 5, 1958, Bud married Connie Kennedy. Connie will miss him dearly after sharing over 65 wonderful years together.

Bud will forever be remembered by his wife, Connie Adams; three children: Doug Adams and wife, Carmen, of Parkersburg, Vicki Bombard of Barrackville, and Jeff Adams and wife, Kelly, of Pennsboro; nine grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; and one great-great-granddaughter.

Bud graduated from Troy High School, Class of 1956. He spent most of his life in the Oil and Gas Industry, where he was the owner/operator of Adams Well Service for over 23 years. Bud enjoyed all sorts of work outdoors from mowing his lawn to running the bulldozer while on job sites. In his free time, he loved watching the checkered flags fly while watching Nascar. Bud was a Christian and read his Bible daily. His devotion to his family as a loving husband, father, and grandfather, was a true testament to his faith.

Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 12-2 p.m. on Monday, September 18, 2023. Funeral Services will begin at 2 p.m. on in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Bill Hunt officiating. Interment will follow at Troy IOOF Cemetery.

We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Edward “Bud” Denzil Adams. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com

