Fairmont City Council names interim city manager

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:41 AM EDT
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Fairmont City Council voted on Tuesday to appoint an interim city manager.

City Clerk Janet Keller will begin her new role as Interim City Manager on Friday, Sept. 15 as current City Manager Valerie Means retires.

Officials say Keller will remain in the role until Fairmont finds a permanent City Manager.

Also on Tuesday, Council appointed Communication & Marketing Manager David Kirk to be Interim City Clerk while Keller serves as City Manager.

“Council asked if I’d be willing to serve as interim since I served as the interim for six months in 2015 before the hiring of Robin Gomez. I told Council I would be honored to serve again,” Keller said. “There are a lot of duties I have as City Clerk that I can’t do as City Manager, so that’s why Council also appointed an Interim City Clerk.”

Keller has served with the City of Fairmont for 45 years, 33 of those as City Clerk.

Means said the city will be in good hands with Keller serving as City Manager.

“The city will be in the best hands with Janet. She’s very experienced and she will move the City forward and continue all our ongoing projects,” Means said. “I just wish everyone the best.”

