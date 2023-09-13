First at 4 Forum: Vincent Kitch

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:16 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Vincent Kitch with the Ruby Amphitheater, joined First at 4 on Wednesday.

He talked about exciting movie series happening throughout the fall at the Ruby Amphitheater, what movies they will be featuring, and the grand finale for the series.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

