Gary Lee Kisner, 73, a resident of Hendricks, passed from this life Sunday, September 10, 2023, at Davis Medical Center. Gary was born on Sunday, December 11, 1949, in Elkins, a son of the late Elmer A. Kisner, Sr. and Margaret Everett Kisner. On March 14, 1998, he was united in marriage to the former Bobbi Lynn Hockman, who survives. They had celebrated twenty-five years of marriage. Also left to cherish Gary’s memory his daughter, Garilee Mallow and husband, William, of Montrose, seven grandchildren, Arial Mallow and companion, Alex, of Lumberport, Jasmine Mallow of Morgantown, and Brayden, Lucas, AJ, Avery, and Hazel, all of Montrose, one step-daughter, Barbara (Bobbi) Curtis and husband, Brad, one half-brother, Phil Brake, all of Elkins, one half-sister Juanita of Virginia, and several nieces and nephews. Preceding Gary in death besides his parents was a daughter Chrissy Triplett, a brother, Elmer A. Kisner, Jr, two half-brothers, Greg Brake and Randy Brake, and his first wife, Judith Meadows. Gary attended the schools of Randolph County and served with the United States Marines during Vietnam. He then went on to serve with the United States Army Reserves. He had worked at the Elkins Railroad Roundhouse until it burned in 1981. He then worked for Reliable Roofing before spending twenty-six years working for Hogan’s Transfer and Storage along with Elkins Iron and Metal from which he retired. In his retirement, he enjoyed working in the garage cleaning scrap metal and hanging out with his neighborhood buddies. He enjoyed watching NASCAR, football (especially the West Virginia Mountaineers) and the Atlanta Braves. Gary’s request for cremation will be honored with no services. The Hostetler Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements for Gary Lee Kisner. Send online condolences to the family at: www.hostetlerfuneralhome.com.

