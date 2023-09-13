Person dies in motorcycle crash

One person has died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash.(Sarah Bankston)
By Brenda Bryan
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 8:14 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Part of U.S. 52 near Prichard is shutdown after a deadly crash involving a motorcycle.

Wayne County 911 dispatchers said the crash happened around 6 a.m. Wednesday.

First responders on scene told WSAZ one person died in the crash.

According to West Virginia State Police, the victim was traveling north on Route 52 when a car entered from the Centerville Road intersection in the path of the victim.

The victim was thrown from the motorcycle and pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, troopers say.

The southbound lanes are closed to traffic and being re-routed while the crash is under investigation.

So far, the northbound lanes of U.S. 52 aren’t affected.

The WVSP Crash Reconstruction Unit has been notified.

