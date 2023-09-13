Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office announces passing of retired K-9 Bella

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office announced the passing of retired K-9 officer Bella.

Bella was a bloodhound that served Raleigh County from 2010 until her retirement in 2021 according to a post from the RCSO. She was a tracking dog, used for a variety of missions from finding missing kids to tracking dangerous suspects on the run.

Following her retirement, Bella lived her remaining years with her handler, Lt. Killen, and his family.

RCSO said that Bella was very popular among local school children, and she continued her service by visiting them even when she could no longer perform her official duties.

RCSO expressed their grief over her loss saying:

“Bella” was truly a special dog, and she will certainly be missed.

