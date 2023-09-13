Rollover crash in Marion County shuts down road
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash in Marion County Tuesday afternoon.
According to the Valley Volunteer Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the crash just before 6 p.m. in the area of Middletown Rd. and Sapps Run Rd. in Fairmont.
When crews arrived on the scene, there was a car on its side in the roadway.
Officials say no injuries were reported, and crews were on scene for about a half hour before returning to service.
Below are additional photos of the crash from the Valley VFD:
Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.