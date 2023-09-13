Rollover crash in Marion County shuts down road

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash in Marion County Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Valley Volunteer Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the crash just before 6 p.m. in the area of Middletown Rd. and Sapps Run Rd. in Fairmont.

When crews arrived on the scene, there was a car on its side in the roadway.

Officials say no injuries were reported, and crews were on scene for about a half hour before returning to service.

Below are additional photos of the crash from the Valley VFD:

