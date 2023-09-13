Rollover crash in Marion County shuts down road

(Facebook: Valley Volunteer Fire Department)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash in Marion County Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Valley Volunteer Fire Department, crews were dispatched to the crash just before 6 p.m. in the area of Middletown Rd. and Sapps Run Rd. in Fairmont.

When crews arrived on the scene, there was a car on its side in the roadway.

Officials say no injuries were reported, and crews were on scene for about a half hour before returning to service.

Below are additional photos of the crash from the Valley VFD:

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Spc. Corey A. Moore died in a head-on crash on Sunday in Nicholas County.
West Virginia National Guard member dies in head-on crash
They said it was determined by officers and EMS that Wyatt died from a single gunshot wound.
Missing boy found deceased, new details released
Corey Hostuttler
Police: Man leads police on 100 mph chase after Walmart shoplifting
Two rafters have died over the last week while participating in Gauley season.
Multiple rafter deaths reported at start of Gauley season
Arista Wright
Buckhannon woman charged in connection to fentanyl overdose death

Latest News

Morgantown man charged with child neglect, animal cruelty
Nolan Eickleberry
U.S. Marshals searching for fugitive in NCWV
Delays expected on US 19 in Mon County
After nearly a month, West Virginia community can use water again