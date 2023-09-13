STATE POLICE | Juvenile with autism found wandering along roadway

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 9:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia State Police is working to identify a child that was found wandering on a roadway on Wednesday morning.

The child with autism was found along Ferguson Road near the baseball field, troopers report.

Troopers say the juvenile who was found around 7 a.m. is unable to communicate with them.

The child’s age is unknown.

Further information has not been released.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact West Virginia State Police or call 911.

