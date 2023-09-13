Sunny skies, fall-like highs these next few days

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will be cooler than the past few days, and skies will be partly to mostly sunny as well. As for how long the mild, sunny weather will last, find out in the video above!

After a cold front brought scattered showers and storms into West Virginia yesterday, the front will push east of West Virginia today, taking any leftover rain with it. At the same time, a high-pressure system from Canada will bring cooler, drier air from Canada into our region. As a result, skies will be partly cloudy, with a small chance of isolated showers during the afternoon. Winds will come from the northwest at 5-10 mph, and thanks to cooler air flowing from the northwest, temperatures will be below average for September, in the upper-60s to low-70s. Overnight, skies will be mostly clear, but with light winds and leftover moisture, we’ll also see some fog across our region, which will impact your commute. Temperatures will drop into the low-50s, much cooler than the past few nights. Then tomorrow afternoon, skies will be clear and sunny, with light northerly winds and highs in the low-70s.

Friday and Saturday will be mostly clear and sunny as well, with highs in the low-to-mid-70s. So it will feel like autumn for the rest of the week and the weekend. A cold front will then bring scattered showers to West Virginia on Sunday, so expect some rain on that day. Then another high-pressure system from Canada will keep skies clear and highs in the mid-70s throughout the first half of next week, almost average for late September. In short, the next several days will feel like the fall season, and skies will be mostly sunny for the next few days.

You can learn more about the forecast coming up on Midday and other newscasts, or keep an eye on our social media pages. And if you have any weather photos or videos you want to send our way, send them here.

Today: Widespread fog this morning, then partly sunny skies during the afternoon hours. Northwesterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 74.

Tonight: Partly cloudy skies, with patchy fog in some areas. Low: 51.

Thursday: Sunny skies. North-northeasterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 73.

Friday: Sunny skies. North-northeasterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 74.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.