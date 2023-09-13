WVSSAC reveals Week 4 rankings, NCWV with plenty of good teams to start season

Multiple NCWV teams near the top of rankings in each class.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The WVSSAC unveiled the High School Football rankings this week, which shows the current spot of each team in every class so far.

North Central West Virginia is home to plenty of good teams so far this season, with multiple inside the top 10 in every class so far.

Last season, NCWV didn’t send a single school to the Super Six playoffs at Wheeling Island - but this season, that may change.

Take a look at the rankings - including each team from NCWV - in the video above.

