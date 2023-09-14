Community Notice issued after increased bicycle thefts at WVU

Generic photo of bicycles
Generic photo of bicycles(WCAX)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:05 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia University Police Department has issued a Community Notice after a recent increase in bicycle thefts.

Over the past month, authorities say they have received nine reports of stolen bicycles, four of which occurred this past weekend on the Evansdale area of campus outside of Oakland Hall and Braxton Tower.

The prior five reported thefts happened outside of College Park and University Park, officials say.

Most victims indicated the thefts occurred sometime overnight, after securing the bicycle to one of the bike racks located outside of the residential areas, authorities say.

UPD is currently investigating the incidents by reviewing surveillance video and utilizing innovative investigative techniques to identify and arrest the suspect(s) involved.

One of the reported stolen bikes was quickly tracked and recovered via the victims’ Apple AirTag, leading to one suspect being arrested, officers say.

UPD strongly suggests concealing an AirTag or similar device on your bike, when possible, to increase the likelihood of recovery.

WVU says the following are some tips to protect your bike and increase your chances of recovery, if it is stolen:

  • Instead of securing your bike with a cable lock, use a high-quality U-Lock to secure your bike to one of the designated bike racks. U-Locks are harder to cut than traditional cable locks.
  • Avoid securing your bike to sign poles or other objects as they are not as secure as bike racks.
  • Lock your wheel and frame together to the bike rack.
  • Conceal an Apple AirTag or similar GPS tracking device on your bike. There are multiple custom holders available online for this purpose.
  • When possible, do not park your bike outside for extended periods of time.
  • Take a clear photo of your bike and document the serial number.
  • Report any suspicious activity or individuals carrying or concealing bolt cutters or other cutting tools to WVUPD.
  • If your bike is stolen, report the incident immediately to UPD at 304-293-COPS (2677).
  • Download the LiveSafe app for direct, two-way communication with UPD.

A Community Notice is part of the WVU’s three-tiered emergency notification system used to enhance student and employee safety and provide useful information to the community.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal Prison in Hazelton, WV
Senators call for investigation into alleged serious misconduct at FCC Hazelton
One person has died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash.
Person dies in motorcycle crash
Spc. Corey A. Moore died in a head-on crash on Sunday in Nicholas County.
West Virginia National Guard member dies in head-on crash
Nolan Eickleberry
U.S. Marshals searching for fugitive in NCWV
A 3-year-old wandered away from home on Tuesday, September 12, and was found unresponsive in a...
3-year-old slips away from home, drowns in pool

Latest News

Source: Raycom Media
Major bridge renovation on Route 50 to cause delays
Wing Eating Competition Sponsored by United Way and Buffalo Wild Wings
United Way of Harrison and Doddridge County Host Wing Eating Competition For Charity at Buffalo Wild Wings
United Way and Buffalo Wild Wings Fundraiser
A portion of Interstate 79 in Marion County is closed due to a vehicle accident.
I-79 North in Marion County shut down