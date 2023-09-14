First at 4 Forum: Chris Davisson

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Chris Davisson with The Davisson Brothers Band joined First at 4 on Thursday.

He talked about the upcoming Davisson Brothers Band concert at the Backyard Brawl on Saturday, a dynamic of new and old music that will be performed, and how performing in West Virginia is different from other places.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

