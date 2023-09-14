First at 4 Forum: Chris Davisson

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Chris Davisson with The Davisson Brothers Band joined First at 4 on Thursday.

He talked about the upcoming Davisson Brothers Band concert at the Backyard Brawl on Saturday, a dynamic of new and old music that will be performed, and how performing in West Virginia is different from other places.

You can watch the full interview above and watch First at 4 weekdays from 4 - 5 p.m. only on WDTV.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal Prison in Hazelton, WV
Senators call for investigation into alleged serious misconduct at FCC Hazelton
One person has died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash.
Person dies in motorcycle crash
29-year-old Kristin Walker, 37-year-old Tonya Satterfield, and 35-year-old Leonard Satterfield...
3 charged after ‘very deplorable conditions’ found at Fairmont home, police say
Nolan Eickleberry
UPDATE: Fugitive surrenders to U.S. Marshals
Spc. Corey A. Moore died in a head-on crash on Sunday in Nicholas County.
West Virginia National Guard member dies in head-on crash

Latest News

Peoples Bank Player of the Week - AJ Bart, Lincoln HS - WDTV Sports
TRUCKER WEEK
NCWV businesses celebrate National Truck Driver Week
Local businesses celebrate National Truck Driver Week
First at 4 Forum: Mark Double
First at 4 Forum: Mark Double