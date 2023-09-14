First at 4 Forum: Mark Double

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Mark Double with the West Virginia Chestnut Festival joined First at 4 on Thursday.

He talked about the upcoming West Virginia Chestnut Festival, the type of activities there will be, and the American Chestnut’s connection to West Virginia.

