Former town recorder sentenced for embezzlement

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:49 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MASON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A former town recorder for New Haven was sentenced to prison on Thursday in connection to embezzlement charges.

Dawn ‘Roberta’ Hysell pleaded guilty to embezzlement and was sentenced to up to 10 years in prison.

Hysell was convicted of embezzling more than $10,000 from the town between January of 2015 and July of 2020.

Hysell was also ordered to pay $27,500 in restitution and a $2,500 fine.

In 2021, the former New Haven Payroll Administrator, Jessica Greene, also pleaded guilty to embezzling nearly $25,000 from the town.

Former city employee pleads guilty to embezzling nearly $25,000

Further information has not been released.

For previous coverage >>> CLICK HERE.

