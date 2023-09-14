Gov. Justice declines request to give WVU $45M

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Hopes of West Virginia University being bailed out of its $45 million budget deficit have been burned out.

Earlier this week, local delegates from Monongalia and Marion Counties called for a special session to address the massive budget deficit at WVU.

This would prevent up to 30 programs being discontinued and the faculty running it to be fired.

On Wednesday, Gov. Justice shut down the request, saying that even if they were given the money, they would continue having the same issues down the road.

WVU’s Board of Governors will vote on what they’re calling the “Academic Transformation” on Friday.

