Guy Fieri launches Flavortown collection representing NFL teams with his favorite foods

Guy Fieri's new Flavortown collection will represent all NFL teams with his favorite foods in...
Guy Fieri's new Flavortown collection will represent all NFL teams with his favorite foods in each city.(Caesars Entertainment | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 5:16 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The NFL meets Flavortown in a new apparel collaboration with Food Network star Guy Fieri.

Fieri is teaming up with Homage, a vintage-inspired apparel company, to launch an NFL collection called Guy Fieri’s Flavortown Tackles Football.

“It’s official! I’m takin’ your favorite NFL team on a trip down to Flavortown with my new officially licensed collection,” Fieri shared online.

The Flavortown custom-designed collection includes merchandise representing Fieri’s favorite foods across each NFL city.

Some examples of Fieri’s favorite foods include barbeque ribs for the Kansas City Chiefs, brats and curds for the Green Bay Packers, lobster for the New England Patriots, and Cowboys-style barbeque for the Dallas Cowboys.

Fieri’s new NFL collection represents all 32 teams.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal Prison in Hazelton, WV
Senators call for investigation into alleged serious misconduct at FCC Hazelton
One person has died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash.
Person dies in motorcycle crash
29-year-old Kristin Walker, 37-year-old Tonya Satterfield, and 35-year-old Leonard Satterfield...
3 charged after ‘very deplorable conditions’ found at Fairmont home, police say
Nolan Eickleberry
UPDATE: Fugitive surrenders to U.S. Marshals
Spc. Corey A. Moore died in a head-on crash on Sunday in Nicholas County.
West Virginia National Guard member dies in head-on crash

Latest News

Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
Woman dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
MHI RJ holds job fair for people interested in aviation careers
MHI RJ holds job fair for people interested in aviation careers
Six arrests were made after a body was found in the trunk of a car outside of a Duluth spa....
Woman found dead in trunk was lured to US to join religious organization, police say; 6 arrested
FILE - United Auto Workers members march while holding signs at a union rally held near a...
Detroit automakers and auto workers remain far from a deal as end-of-day strike deadline approaches
Sen. Capito speaks on investigation into FCC Hazleton’s abuse allegations