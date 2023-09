FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - A portion of Interstate 79 in Marion County is closed due to a vehicle accident.

According to the Marion County 911 communications center, both lanes of I-79 northbound are closed at mile marker 143.

While details are limited, the comm center confirmed that no one has been transported.

Stick with 5 News for breaking news updates.

Copyright 2023 WDTV. All rights reserved.