Major bridge renovation on Route 50 to cause delays

Source: Raycom Media(Raycom Media)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - A near $2 million project for one of the most heavily traveled bridges on Route 50 in Harrison County will be causing delays.

Specialty Groups Inc. was chosen by the West Virginia Division of Highways to perform bridge renovations on Route 50 at a cost of $1,900,186.17.

“The project is the large bridge on U.S. 50 just east of the Second Street exit (ramps in Clarksburg),” said WVDOH District Four Construction Engineer Jason Nelson. “It crosses over First Street, Gore Street, Sandy Boulevard, and Church Street.”

It is the bridge heading East on Route 50 below the City of Clarksburg Parking Garage and prior to the Joyce St. exit.

With it being such a heavily traveled stretch of road, the work is expected to cause delays.

“The contractor will be allowed to close one lane in each direction at a time, so one lane will be available at all times on U.S. 50,” said Nelson. “Also, they are allowed to take one lane of any of the local roads underneath if needed for underdeck work.”

Nelson added the spring start is up to the contractor. He did say some of the underdeck work could take place in the winter months.

So, what does the project entail?

“Basically, it’s a minor renovation for a bridge this size,” Nelson said. “It is a replacement of the expansion dams and various deck concrete patching and abutment/pier concrete repairs.”

The contract has a completion date of July 31, 2024.

Below is the project area:

Major bridge renovation on Route 50 to cause delays
Major bridge renovation on Route 50 to cause delays(MGN)

