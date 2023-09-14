Man wanted in connection with alleged kidnapping, sexual assault

According to deputies, William Smith is considered armed and dangerous.
According to deputies, William Smith is considered armed and dangerous.(Cabell County Sheriff's Office)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man accused in a kidnapping and sexual assault incident is on the run, according to the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies are searching for William Michael Smith, of Cabell County.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies received a 911 call a little after 8 p.m. Sept. 13 about an alleged sexual assault that may have occurred in Cabell County on Racoon Creek Road.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the victim and evidence that a sexual assault had occurred in a shed behind the home along Racoon Creek.

Earlier Wednesday evening, the victim told deputies Smith opened her car door and held her at knife point and then instructed her where to go, taking her to where the assault occurred on Racoon Creek Road.

According to deputies, Smith has had two previous convictions of sexual assault in West Virginia.

Smith is considered to be armed and dangers and the public should not approach him. Law enforcement advise anyone who sees Smith to call 911.

Deputies say a GPS monitor Smith cut off was found at the scene of the crime.

Officials do not believe Smith and the victim knew one another.

Smith was last seen in a dark gray or black Chevy pickup truck with an extended cab.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal Prison in Hazelton, WV
Senators call for investigation into alleged serious misconduct at FCC Hazelton
One person has died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash.
Person dies in motorcycle crash
Spc. Corey A. Moore died in a head-on crash on Sunday in Nicholas County.
West Virginia National Guard member dies in head-on crash
Nolan Eickleberry
UPDATE: Fugitive surrenders to U.S. Marshals
A 3-year-old wandered away from home on Tuesday, September 12, and was found unresponsive in a...
3-year-old slips away from home, drowns in pool

Latest News

71-year-old Carolyn Sue Gregory was last seen on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at a home in the 1000...
WVSP issues Silver Alert for missing elderly woman
Police find enough narcotics in Clarksburg to kill 600K during search warrant
Narcotics found during warrant in Clarksburg had potential to kill 600K people
29-year-old Kristin Walker, 37-year-old Tonya Satterfield, and 35-year-old Leonard Satterfield...
3 charged after ‘very deplorable conditions’ found at Fairmont home, police say
Jarrod Bennett was arrested by US Marshals.
US Marshals arrest deputy on child porn charges
Generic photo of bicycles
Community Notice issued after increased bicycle thefts at WVU