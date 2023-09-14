Narcotics found during warrant in Clarksburg had potential to kill 600K people

Police found about 500 multi-colored pills shaped like children’s vitamins during the search warrant.
Police find enough narcotics in Clarksburg to kill 600K during search warrant
Police find enough narcotics in Clarksburg to kill 600K during search warrant
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The Clarksburg Police Department says enough narcotics were found during a search warrant to kill 600,000 people.

The CPD says the Greater Harrison County Drug Task Force executed a search warrant at a home in the 600 block of Buckhannon Ave. in Clarksburg on Thursday, Sept. 14.

During the search warrant, authorities say they found $3,500 in cash, 1/3 pound of Cocaine, a pistol, 2.5 pounds of Fentanyl and about 500 multi-colored pills that were shaped like children’s vitamins.

The CPD says the amount of narcotics found had the potential to kill 600,000 people.

Two men are in custody, one from Ohio and another from California. Their identities have not been released at this time.

The Greater Harrison County Drug Task Force consists of members of the Clarksburg Police Department, Bridgeport Police Department, Harrison County Sheriff’s Department, West Virginia State Police, and federal law enforcement agencies.

