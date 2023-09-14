Peoples Bank Player of the Week: AJ Bart, Lincoln High School

Bart has thrown for 629 yards and 11 TDs in his first 3 starts as QB 1.
By WDTV News Staff and Atticus Pead
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - This week, we have selected QB AJ Bart from Lincoln High School as the Peoples Bank Player of the Week!

Bart was tremendous on the road last Friday night, as the Cougars ran up 69 points on Grafton for a 69-14 win.

He completed 11/14 passes for 303 yards and 5 TDs, and has experienced an incredible start to the season in just his sophomore year.

Hear about his progress and see more on Bart and the Cougars’ relentless offense in the video above.

