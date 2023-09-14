Sen. Capito speaks on investigation into FCC Hazleton’s abuse allegations

Hazelton, WV
Hazelton, WV(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BRUCETON MILLS, W.Va (WDTV) - On Wednesday, 5 Investigates reported on a report of U.S. Senators Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.) and Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) calling for an investigation into reports of multiple abuse allegations against Federal Corrections Complex Hazleton in Preston County.

Now, Sen. Capito is detailing the next steps of the investigations.

Below is security camera footage shared to us by a man whose property is right behind FCC Hazleton.

In the video, he’s holding what we’ve learned are two escaped inmates from the prison camp at gunpoint after they came onto his property.

Local residents say cases like these aren’t rare.

Another family who lives nearby says they’ve installed more than $1,000 worth of security measures around their property and started taking gun lessons because of the number of inmates they’ve seen outside of the camp.

The Senate Judiciary Committee sent a letter to the Department of Justice and the Bureau of Prisons to investigate Hazleton this week.

5 Investigates spoke with Sen. Capito on Wednesday on what she would say to the community who has been forced to live in fear.

“The letter cites many reasons for the investigation, not just inmates escaping,” Sen. Capito said. “Some of those are releasing the wrong inmate from prison, falsifying or destroying documents, encouraging inmate abuse, urinating on prisoners’ property. and even forcing prisoners to defecate themselves to be released from restrictive custody.”

Stick with 5 News as this story continues to develop.

