The trend of early autumn weather continues today

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today will continue the trend of fall-like temperatures and mostly sunny skies that started yesterday.

A high-pressure system is moving across the Mid-Atlantic states and Great Lakes regions today, bringing dry, stable air into West Virginia. As a result, this afternoon, skies will be mostly clear and sunny, with only a few clouds. Because of light winds coming from the north, temperatures will only reach the low-70s, more like late September or early October than the middle of the month. Overnight lows will drop into the upper-40s, with light winds, mostly clear skies, and only a small chance of fog. So expect a chilly, clear night. Then tomorrow afternoon, we’re back in the low-70s, with sunny skies and light northeasterly winds. So tomorrow afternoon will be another average autumn day.

Saturday will be mostly sunny, with only a few clouds pushing in from the west and highs in the mid-70s. Then on Sunday, a cold front from out west will bring scattered showers into North-Central West Virginia. The showers should move out Sunday night. So some areas will see rain, although not much is expected (less than 0.25″ in most areas). Then a high-pressure system from Canada will bring clear skies and temperatures in the mid-to-upper-70s for the first half of next week. Skies should stay partly sunny towards the latter half of next week as well. In short, aside from rain showers on Sunday, the next several days will be nice, with sunny skies and fall-like temperatures.

Today: Sunny skies. North-northeasterly winds of 5-10 mph. High: 72.

Tonight: Clear skies. Low: 47.

Friday: Sunny skies. High: 75.

Saturday: Sunny skies. High: 76.

