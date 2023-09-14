United Way of Harrison and Doddridge County Host Wing Eating Competition For Charity at Buffalo Wild Wings

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

United way of Harrison and Doddridge County sponsored a day of fundraising which included dunk tanks featuring local government officials and the main event of the day was the annual hot wing eating competition.

All of the proceeds from the fundraiser will be donated by United Way to help fund their programs.

“We’re very thankful for everyone who supports united wat because without the community all of our good work goes away and 100% of all donations go back to programs that support our seniors, our kids, veterans, people with disabilities, women in recovery, grand families, you name it.”

Says Brad Riffe, who was the director of the event for United Way.

In order to get the wing competition off the ground, that’s were jay mike comes in. Who is the regional manger for the buffalo wild wings.

“100 percent donated by us for them, its our way to give back”. Says Mike.

Raina Lafferty represented Antero resources in this competition.

She took down 24 wings this year and took home the first place trophy for the third year in a row for the women’s division.

She says her motivation comes from a bigger cause.

“United way funds the change initiative, and the phoenix recovery house. That’s what I thought about, that’s what makes me go eat 24 wings and have sauce all over my face.”

Brad Riffe who was the director of the event for united way tells me that while the overall donation amount was significant, united way has an even bigger goal in mind.

“45,000 dollars was raised at this event, couldn’t be happier and this is really the kickoff our 2024 campaign season so right now we are trying to raise 780,000 dollars to fund all of these amazing resources in our community.”

