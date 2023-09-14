US Marshals arrest deputy on child porn charges

Jarrod Bennett was arrested by US Marshals.
Jarrod Bennett was arrested by US Marshals.(US Marshals)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A Nicholas County sheriff’s deputy is at the center of a federal investigation involving child pornography, according to the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office.

“One of our very own has done what’s been alleged of an unthinkable crime,” said Nicholas County Sheriff William F. Nunley II.

On Wednesday, September 13, Nicholas County deputy Jarrod Steven Bennett was arrested in connection to an 11 count federal indictment of child pornography.

On June 5, 2023, the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Office was advised of the federal investigation.

According to sheriff Nunley, a letter of suspension was immediately sent and an internal investigation was opened.

Sheriff William F. Nunley II said Bennett has been suspended with pay, and his equipment has been collected.

According to the indictment, Jarrod Steven Bennett ‘did employ, use, persuade, induce, entice, and coerce a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct’.

Court documents show charges Bennett face stem from an incident on September 20, 2021, near Mount Nebo.

The sealed indictment by the US District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia states ‘visual depiction was transmitted using any means and facility of interstate and foreign commerce.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for updates.

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A man was arrested by US Marshals on Wednesday in Nicholas County.

According to the indictment, Jarrod Steven Bennett ‘did employ, use, persuade, induce, entice, and coerce a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct’.

Court documents show charges Bennett face stem from an incident on September 20, 2021, near Mount Nebo.

The sealed indictment by the US District Court for the Southern District of West Virginia states ‘visual depiction was transmitted using any means and facility of interstate and foreign commerce.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Federal Prison in Hazelton, WV
Senators call for investigation into alleged serious misconduct at FCC Hazelton
One person has died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash.
Person dies in motorcycle crash
Spc. Corey A. Moore died in a head-on crash on Sunday in Nicholas County.
West Virginia National Guard member dies in head-on crash
Nolan Eickleberry
UPDATE: Fugitive surrenders to U.S. Marshals
A 3-year-old wandered away from home on Tuesday, September 12, and was found unresponsive in a...
3-year-old slips away from home, drowns in pool

Latest News

71-year-old Carolyn Sue Gregory was last seen on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at a home in the 1000...
WVSP issues Silver Alert for missing elderly woman
Police find enough narcotics in Clarksburg to kill 600K during search warrant
Narcotics found during warrant in Clarksburg had potential to kill 600K people
29-year-old Kristin Walker, 37-year-old Tonya Satterfield, and 35-year-old Leonard Satterfield...
3 charged after ‘very deplorable conditions’ found at Fairmont home, police say
Generic photo of bicycles
Community Notice issued after increased bicycle thefts at WVU