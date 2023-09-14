WVSP issues Silver Alert for missing elderly woman

BUCKHANNON, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia State Police has issued a Silver Alert for a missing elderly woman.

71-year-old Carolyn Sue Gregory was last seen on Wednesday, Sept. 13 at a home in the 1000 block of Goshen Rd. in Upshur County, according to a release from WVSP.

Troopers say she could be driving a 2006 green Subaru Legacy Outback with West Virginia License Plate O3V424.

The release says she could be driving toward the Clarksburg VA Hospital.

Gregory is described as being 5′3″ tall and 145 pounds with gray hair, blue eyes, and a mole on her upper lip.

Anyone with information regarding Gregory’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Buckhannon Detachment of the WVSP at 304-473-4200.

A photo of Gregory has not been provided to 5 News.

